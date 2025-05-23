"I'm doing crazy training": Ana de Armas confirms she's "working" with Tom Cruise, breaks silence on dating rumours

Washington [US], May 23 : Actress Ana de Armas shared her working experience with Tom Cruise and confirmed that her many sightings with the 'Top Gun' actor involve "working on something with directors Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie," Cruise's regular action film collaborators.

"Obviously, everyone knows I'm working with Tom Cruise," de Armas said, adding, Liman (who directed Cruse in 2014's Edge of Tomorrow and 2017's American Made) and McQuarrie (writer-director of several Mission: Impossible films including the new Final Reckoning) "are unbelievable at everything they do. And they're so lovely and a great team, and the process we're having is amazing," she said, reported People.

"And of course I'm doing crazy training, as you do when you're working with Tom," added the Cuban actress. "It's another level that just keeps setting the bar higher and higher. But it's so much fun."

Apart from "working on that thing that we're training for," de Armas noted that there are "also a couple other things too" on her and Cruise's plates. "We just got excited," as per the outlet.

Recently, Hollywood star Tom Cruise praised Ana de Armas for her new action-packed film 'Ballerina'.

'Ballerina' is an upcoming action thriller film. It is the fifth movie in the John Wick franchise, a spin-off set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3Parabellum (2019) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023).

The two actors, a source shared, have nothing romantic going on. When they were first spotted on a night out in February, the insider said they were at dinner with their agents "discussing potential collaborations down the line," reported People.

Cruise's Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, that franchise's eighth instalment, is in theatres now. From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is in theatres June 6.

