"I'm glad I worked with you in 'Raazi'": Karan Johar praises Jaideep

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has captivated audiences and garnered praise from fans with his performance in 'Jaane Jaan.'

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently praised Jaideep Ahlawat for his outstanding performance. Johar said, "My god, I'm so glad I got the opportunity to work with you in 'Raazi,' and then I saw you in 'Jaane Jaan,' and you blew my mind."

'Jaane Jaan' was been selected as the opening film of The Himalayan Film Festival 2023.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, 'Jaane Jaan' also stars Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel 'Devotion of Suspect X' by Keigo Higashino.

Earlier, Jaideep Ahlawat, said, "This festival is a cinematic celebration that transcends borders, presenting cinema from all over the country and fostering an exchange of ideas. It's not just about watching films that makes it so great; it's about hearing directors share their filmmaking journey in Q&A sessions, encouraging local talent by providing a platform to showcase their work. Moreover, it offers invaluable learning tools and opportunities to budding artists through short film competitions, screenwriting labs, and master classes. I think it's a remarkable initiative that truly empowers the Himalayan film community."

Meanwhile, Jaideep will be seen in the upcoming movie 'Three of Us' alongside Shefali Shah and Swanand Kirkire which is set to release on 3rd November in cinemas.

He also has 'Paatal Lok 2,' and 'The Broken News 2' in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor