I'm greedy, want it all: 'Indian Idol 3' fame Meiyang Chang showcases interest in exploring acting, singing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : After participating in 'Indian Idol season 3', there has been no looking back for Meiyang Chang.

The well-known actor, host, and singer, has been part of films like 'Badmaash Company' and 'Bharat', while also making his mark in the web space with shows like 'Modern Love Mumbai' and 'Asur' season 2.

He recently released his first song 'Jhoothi Chai' from his upcoming EP titled 'Returning'. He opened up on enjoying doing both playback and independent music and shared what it's like to earn acceptance as both an actor and a singer.

He said, "I recently did playback singing for myself. And that's the advantage of being an actor-singer. It was a privilege to act in Vishal Bhardwaj ji's episode of 'Modern Love Mumbai', and sing 'Raat Bhar' in it as well. I've also done 'Tukka Laga' for Pritam da and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Jagga Jasoos', and a few more in a couple of web series. Playback is a bit of a waiting game, in which you audition and then hope for the best. With Indie music, I have more control over the narrative. I love doing both!"

While singer Meiyang has managed to make his place as an actor, there are many big singers who were not able to achieve the same. Sharing his opinion on why this may be the case, he said, "Good casting is a very, very important part of stories. A good singer may or may not also be a great actor, and vice versa, hence popularity cannot be the only criteria to cast them. It's about the correct fit and in the right hands plus with hard work and passion, good singers can be good actors too."

Talking about the public accepting him in all the fields he is part of, and what to expect, Meiyang shared, "From being a dentist, to being selected to sing and host on a national platform, to acting on the big and small screens, I've been extremely blessed with the opportunities in life. I am grateful that people have accepted me in pretty much everything I've attempted. It's been their grace, kindness and good taste. At this time, I'm looking to consolidate by making more songs, essaying more interesting and challenging roles, and hosting with full gusto. I'm greedy, I want it all."

