"I'm huge Shah Rukh fan": Vivek Oberoi shares his admiration for SRK at IIFA Awards 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 29 : Actor Vivek Oberoi graced the IIFA Awards 2024 in style. He shared his excitement about witnessing the wonderful performances on stage. However, what is more enthralling for him is to look at SRK as a host.

Calling himself a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan, he told the media, "I am here to enjoy the performances of all my wonderful colleagues, seniors and juniors. It's a little politically incorrect to say this, but I'm a huge Shah Rukh fan. So for me, more than the performances also, I enjoy his hosting because I'm waiting to see the moment where he goes completely off script, starts improvising, cracks jokes, fires arrows in all directions and lights the stage on fire."

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Vicky Kaushal set the stage on fire with their hosting and stunning performance.

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industriesTamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Interestingly, the second day will also see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time. Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday,

Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

