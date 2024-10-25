"I'm Just Starting": Selena Gomez on her career, commitment to mental health advocacy

Washington [US], October 25 : Actor and Singer Selena Gomez recently revealed that she feels she is "just starting" her journey in advocating for mental health.

In an interview with E! News, Gomez expressed her dedication to helping those struggling with mental health issues through her Rare Impact Fund foundation, emphasizing that she is still in the early phases of achieving her ambitious goals.

During the Rare Impact Fund Benefit held on October 24, Selena articulated her vision, "My dream is to have places where people who are thinking bad thoughtsI want them to go to a place and have the resources" she was cited as saying in 'People'.

The actor-singer cacknowledged the challenges ahead but remained optimistic, stating, "So, I have big goals, big dreams and I'm just starting, and it feels like a good start."

Selena, known for her role in 'Only Murders in the Building', has been candid about her own battles with mental health, including her diagnosis of bipolar disorder and Lupus, an autoimmune condition.

She understands the importance of a supportive network, sharing, "Sometimes you just need someone to tell you, 'I feel you' or 'Me too'," in an interview with E! News.

This connection, she believes, is essential for fostering healing and creating positive outcomes.

The 32-year-old singer also reflected on her personal wellness journey, noting that she has gained valuable insights into the complexities of being a woman.

"I've learned so much about the complexities of being a woman from my mental health to physically being OK, and also just wanting to make sure that all around I feel healthy," she said.

Gomez emphasized that life is not merely a "highlight reel," highlighting the importance of recognizing its intricacies.

