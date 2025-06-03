"I'm left with your voice in my head, your smile": Saumya Tandon pens emotional note for Vibhu Raghave

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 : Actor Saumya Tandon has penned an emotional note for her friend and actor Vibhu Raghave, who passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "My beautiful friend @vibhuzinsta...is with angels now. Left us last night. Vibhu you were beautiful. Inside and out. You taught me how to smile even when everything was falling apart. How to hold on to light when the world felt dark. You were a fighter till the very end a real warrior. Even when people gave up hope, you kept going. You never stopped."

"We had plans, Vibhu.We wanted to make videos... to talk about everything you were feeling. We thought we had time. We didn't. And now all I'm left with is your voice in my head, your smile, and all the love you gave me. I'll miss you forever. I really will," she grieved.

She talked about how Vibhu taught to her life a life "fully, fiercely, with heart."

"Life is so damn short. I'm going to try to live it like you did fully, fiercely, with heart.

To be the best version of myself, every single day. Thank you for being my friend.

Thank you for the light, the love, the laughter.And thank you truly to every single person who contributed, prayed, and gave Vibhu a fighting chance. I'm forever grateful to you all," Saumya added.

Vibhu Raghave, best known for his role in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, died following a long battle with stage four colon cancer on June 2. His close friends, including Simple Kaul and Tuhina Vora confirmed the news of his death by sharing details of his funeral.

Vibhu is survived by his mother, brother and sister.

