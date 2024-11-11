"I'm looking at this violinist": Kate Winslet recalls working in 'Titanic'

Washington [US], November 11 : During the shoot of the new biopic 'Lee', actor Kate Winslet witnessed composer Alexandre Desplat conduct a 120-piece orchestra for the film's score, where Winslet reconnected with someone she worked with on the 1997 James Cameron movie, 'Titanic', reported Deadline.

"And I'm looking at this violinist and I thought, 'I know that face,'" she recently recalled on The Graham Norton Show.

"You know when the Titanic is going down, and the violinist stands up and he goes, 'Come on lads,' and he starts playing?" Winslet shared. "It was that guy! I'm like, 'It's you!' It was amazing."

Winslet added, "It was him. It was just wonderful, and there he was. We had so many moments like that in the film, where people I've either worked before or really known for a long time and kind of grown up in the industry with, they just showed up for me, and it was incredible."

Jonathan Evans-Jones played the violinist in Titanic, along with his fellow I Salonisti members, a chamber music ensemble founded in 1981.

'Titanic' is a 1997 American epic romantic disaster film directed, written, co-produced and co-edited by James Cameron. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet belong to different social classes and fall in love on the ship. The film also features Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Bernard Hill, Jonathan Hyde, Danny Nucci, David Warner and Bill Paxton.

'Titanic' earned Winslet an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, in addition to winning Best Picture and Best Director for Cameron. Winslet played a rich debutante Rose Bukater and DiCaprio a poor artist Jack Dawson.

Winslet most recently portrayed fashion model, turned World War II photographer, Elizabeth 'Lee' Miller, in the Ellen Kuras-directed Lee, which premiered in September, reported Deadline.

