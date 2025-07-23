"I'm not gonna stop": Stevie Wonder has no plans to retire

Washington DC [US], July 23 : Music icon Stevie Wonder said that as long as he's alive, he will continue to perform and create music, stating, "I'm not gonna stop the gift that keeps pouring through my body," according to People.

"For as long as you breathe, for as long as your heart beats, there's more for you to do," said Wonder.

He added that "an artist doesn't stop drawing just because." Instead, "you keep on. So as long as you can imagine, as long as you are going to be creative, and as long as you let your mind work, you don't have to retire."

Wonder, who released his debut studio album when he was 12 years old, said that even to this day, "I love playing music, that's like my mantra. I think I can do all the stuff I want to do - still have fun and do what I need to do - but I'm not going to stop the gift that keeps pouring through my body," reported People.

He added, "I love doing what I'm doing."

When it comes to his many successes, like "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours," "Superstition," and "I Just Called to Say I Love You," the 25-time Grammy winner has no trouble performing them repeatedly.

"Songs are like children, they're with you forever," he said, explaining that "they are statements from the spirit within you, and singing those songs is like me taking another breath," reported People.

Wonder, who made a surprise performance at the 2025 Met Gala, is currently slated to play his many hits around the country with Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart tour, which has upcoming stops planned for Pittsburgh, New York City and Atlanta, as per the outlet.

Before that he was most recently playing live onstage in the United Kingdom for the Love, Light & Song UK Tour. It was during a July stop at Blackweir Fields in Cardiff, Wales, the singer made headlines after he joked about rumors that he can actually see.

"I must say to all of you, something that I was thinking: 'When did I want to let the world know this?' But I wanted to say it right now," Wonder began. "You know, there have been rumours about me seeing and all that?"

"But seriously, you know the truth. Truth is, shortly after my birth, I became blind," he continued. "Now, that was a blessing because it's allowed me to see the world in the vision of truth, of sight. See people in the spirit of them, not how they look. Not what color they are, but what color is their spirit?," reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor