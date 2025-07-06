"I'm not gonna try and give you any tips": When David Corenswet asked for advice from former Superman actor Henry Cavill, Tyler Hoechlin

Washington DC [US], July 6 : James Gunn's 'Superman' star David Corenswet revealed that he discussed asking for advice from Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin, who both played the DC icon in 'Man of Steel' and 'Superman & Lois' respectively, reported Variety.

In a red carpet interview with Heart at the London premiere of James Gunn's 'Superman,' star David Corenswet discussed asking for advice from Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin for his role. Although the duo were "encouraging" to Corenswet for his new venture, they didn't share any tips as they didn't want to influence his performance, reported Variety.

"Both of them, interestingly, sort of said in their own words, 'I'm not gonna try and give you any tips. And I think that's a very Superman thing. Superman's not so much for giving advice or dictating how other people should be," said David Corenswet as quoted by Variety.

"They really just conveyed to me an encouragement and a sense of 'have fun with it', which I think is Superman's way of doing it too. They were very encouraging and we had a lovely experience. I'm excited to meet them one day. It'll be great when we can all get in a room together," added Corenswet as quoted by Variety.

Joining Corenswet in 'Superman,' are Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Maria Gabriela de Faria as The Engineer, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

On the heels of 'Superman,' Gunn teased who he imagines leading another project that is "being written right now": a Wonder Woman feature film.

He suggested "Hit Man" star Adria Arjona was one of his top picks for the titular role.

"I follow Adria on Instagram, but everybody came out [and thought], 'He just followed her, that means she's Wonder Woman,'" Gunn said. "She'd be a great Wonder Woman, by the way."

James Gunn's Superman will release in theatres on July 11.

