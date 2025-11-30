"I'm not intimidated": Jenna Ortega on becoming youngest jury member at Marrakech Film Festival 2025

Marrakech [Morocco], November 30 : Jenna Ortega, star of Tim Burton's Netflix hit 'Wednesday', has created history at the Marrakech Film Festival this year as its youngest ever jury member, reported Deadline.

The 23-year-old actress joins a jury presided over by Cannes Palme d'Or and Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon Ho.

Despite being young and surrounded by the critically acclaimed filmmakers in the jury panel, Jenna Ortega doesn't feel intimidated; instead, she seems to be relishing the experience.

"I'm not intimidated because I think I'm so overwhelmed with gratitude. I think it would be a shame to come into this experience and be weighed down by some external pressure," she said as quoted by Deadline.

She continued, "At the end of the day, we're all on the same team. We're here to have a discussion about film, an honest discussion, and I tend to be a pretty honest person; it's very hard for me to put up a front," as quoted by Deadline.

"Obviously, I have the utmost respect and have looked up to so many of these directors and filmmakers for such a long time. More than anything, I just want to be as present as possible," she said as per Deadline.

The other jury members include Palme d'Or winner Julia Ducournau (Titane), Oscar nominee Celine Song (Past Lives), Berlinale Best Actor winner Payman Maadi (A Separation) as well as Mad Max star Anya Taylor-Joy and respected auteur directors Karim Ainouz and Hakim Belabbe.

They are judging 14 first and second films which include Akinola Davies Jr.'s drama 'My Father's Shadow', Zamo Mkhwanazi's Apartheid era drama 'Laundry', Morad Mostafa's 'Aisha Can't Fly Away' and Erige Sehiri's 'Promised Sky'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor