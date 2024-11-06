"I'm not shy about my femininity": Heidi Klum hits back at fashion critics

Washington [US], November 6 : German-American model and TV host Heidi Klum addressed the critics who have negative things to say about the way she dresses, reported People.

"I'm not shy about my femininity. I love dressing up where I have my cleavage showing, wearing miniskirts, high heels, gorgeous stockings, but that doesn't mean I want to go home with you," said Klum.

For Klum, her style is simply an extension of her "personality."

"Why not? I want to have fun and show my body, but I have boundaries, as do all women," she continued.

She shared how her childhood impacted her interest in fashion, "There's this carnival in Cologne every year and I used to go on the float. My grandmother was a seamstress, so I always had lots of outfits, or my mum would make something for me and my Barbie to match, which is amazing as Mattel rang me one day and I have my own Barbie now," Klum said, reported People.

Klum has been nominated for six Emmy Awards.

She had supporting roles in movies including Blow Dry (2001) and Ella Enchanted (2004), and made cameo appearances in The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Perfect Stranger (2007) and Ocean's 8 (2018). She has also made guest appearances on TV shows like Sex and the City, How I Met Your Mother, Desperate Housewives and Parks and Recreation.

Klum has also been a judge on the NBC reality show America's Got Talent.

