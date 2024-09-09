"I'm overwhelmed with emotions...": Ankita Lokhande pens heartfelt message for Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 : Actor Ankita Lokhande shared an adorable message for ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali expressing her admiration and gratitude.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Pavitra Rishta' fame actress dropped a picture with the director, along with a heartfelt note.

The picture shows Ankita, her husband Vicky, and Bhansali posing together for the camera.

The picture appears to be from Ankita and her husband, Vicky Jain's, recent Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home. The actress looked happy and emotional as she thanked Bhansali for his guidance and support.

In her note, the actress wrote, "I'm overwhelmed with emotions and gratitude, and words fail me as I try to express what I feel for you and your incredible craft. Your dedication, passion, and vision are a constant source of inspiration to me. Thank you for taking the time to listen to me and for providing a platform to share my thoughts and feelings. Your guidance and belief in me have been instrumental in shaping my journey, and I'm forever grateful for your mentorship and support."

She added, "Your ability to bring out the best in others is a testament to your exceptional leadership and artistry. I feel nothing but fortunate!!Thank you again for being an exemplary mentor, guide, and inspiration. I look forward to continuing to learn from you and making you proud."

Meanwhile, on the work front, after 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', actor Ankita Lokhande is all set to come up with a web series 'Amrapali' in collaboration with filmmaker Sandeep Singh.

Ankita Lokhande has been roped in to portray Amrapali, the celebrated and glamorous 'nagarvadhu'.

The series will encapsulate her journey from being an imperial courtesan to choosing to become a Buddhist nun. It will capture a gamut of emotions and vicissitudes experienced by Amrapali, who finally renounces all luxuries and adopts celibacy as a Buddhist devotee.

