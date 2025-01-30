I’m promoting Bottle Radha myself, says Guru Somasundaram

Chennai, Jan 30 One of Tamil cinema’s immensely gifted actors, Guru Somasundaram, who is best known for having played the lead in the National Award winning, critically acclaimed film Joker, has for the first time announced that he himself will promote his recently released film ‘Bottle Radha’.

Taking to Instagram, Guru Somasundaram wrote a lengthy post titled, ‘I am promoting Bottle Radha MYSELF’.

Listing some of the names of the iconic characters he has played in various films such as Mannar Mannan in Joker, Kaalayan in Aranya Kaandam, Muthu Master in Jigarthanda, Shibu in Minnal Murali and Rajendran in Kudumbasthan, Guru Somasundaram added the character he plays in this film titled Bottle Radha to the list.

He said, “I believe that I have a vast experience in Tamil cinema by doing different kind of characters . I choose roles. I do my homework sincerely. What you witness in the screen is not mere luck or talent alone. I learned theatre acting in koothupattarai for more than a decade and put myself in vulnerable positions to act in front of a camera. I believe I'm very professional. I usually act in movies and go for promotional programmes come back and prefer to sleep. (I'm insomniac- during shooting I struggle to sleep without the help of meds). This is my first time I'm writing on my own to promote my movie and of course me.”

The actor then thanked director Mysskin, saying he watched the video in which director Mysskin apologised and said the apology resonated with him a lot for various reasons.

He then wrote about why he wanted everyone to watch Bottle Radha.

The actor said, “Bottle Radha is for everyone. I wish everyone should watch this movie. Because it is easy for us to neglect or brand a movie since it addresses a particular social problem.

“To watch this film, you don't need to be an alcoholic. As Bharadwaj Rangan mentioned in the end of his review "being one" and "being with one" add lot of sense to this! We should come as a community to watch this movie.

It's a well crafted love story which makes you to laugh and cry. I wish you should all witness the brilliant performance of Sanchana Natarajan in big screen. Besides alcoholism, We suffer from a disease called "lack of empathy" This movie makes you feel empathy for a fellow human. Only a person with so much empathy towards humans, nature and cinema can make this movie. Thanks to Dhinakar Sivalingam.Please come, watch Bottle Radha in theatres. It's a good movie.”

The actor’s heartfelt post seems to have caught the attention of filmbuffs and fans who have now expressed support for him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor