"I'm Shah Rukh": SRK introduces himself to western media at Met Gala, fans praise his humility

New York [US], May 6 : Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans in India woke up on Tuesday morning to exciting pictures and videos of King Khan from his Met Gala debut.

From X to Instagram, social media feeds have been flooded with discussions over SRK's Met Gala look in Sabyasachi's all-black creation since the moment he exited his hotel to make his way to The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

While many praised his look, several fans were also left a little unimpressed with the actor's appearance, which, according to them, was quite simple. Liking and disliking are subjective expressions, but one thing that all his fans agreed on was his humility, especially the way he presented himself in front of the Western media.

A video showing SRK introducing himself during an interview on the blue carpet has also gone viral.

"Hi, I'm Shah Rukh," SRK humbly told the reporters stationed at the venue. The person behind the camera then asked him to introduce his designer and the outfit for the night. SRK acknowledged Sabyasachi's creativity as he said, "My designer Sabyasachi...he thought of it. For him, it's an expression of freedom and trying to be resolute and resilient against things that can oppress you."

The reporter went on to ask him, "Have you ever heard of this or have you had ideas before and never tested it?" SRK admitted, "Honestly, no, but I got to know now. So the last 20 days, I got to understand what it was. And being an actor, I thought it was very interesting how the resolve to change things without oppression or anger, but have exuberance of art in it. So, yeah, that was marvelous."

This particular moment quickly went viral, leaving fans in awe of SRK's humility.

"He is so humble," a social media user commented.

"Love him," another one wrote.

Earlier, during his interaction with the media, SRK said he was 'nervous; before his debut and it was designer Sabyasachi who convinced him for the debut.

"I am extremely nervous and excited. I've not done many red carpets, I'm very shy," he said. He then shared how his children were excited by the idea of him being a part of this year's iconic Met Gala.

For Shah Rukh's Met Gala appearance, ace designer Sabysachi created a black floor length elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed, Japanese horn buttons. The coat is hand canvassed, single breasted with a peak collar and wide lapels. Paired with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers.

A pleated satin kamarbandh completed this bespoke look. SRK layered the outfit with a custom stack and complemented with The Bengal Tiger Head Cane crafted in 18k gold with tourmalines, sapphires, old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds.

SRK's close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar was among the first Bollywood celebrities to react to SRK's grand debut at the biggest fashion event."ALLL HAIL the KING of the MET. The internet just broke into a gazillion hearts!!!!! @iamsrk .... bhai you RULE! (sic)," Karan wrote on his Instagram stories.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJSfkwUIvNu/?hl=en&img_index=3

On collaborating with SRK, Sabyasachi said, "Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest superstars in the world. A cinematic hero, his blockbuster performances and leading-man charisma have created a legendary international fan following. My interpretation of the Black Dandy is demonstrating his super stardom on a global stage. Dressed in classic menswear with the maximalist flourish of Sabyasachi, Shah Rukh Khan is a magician, superstar, and icon. Period."

This year Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani also debuted at Met Gala.

