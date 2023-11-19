"I'm shocked beyond belief": Abhishek Bachchan on 'Dhoom' director Sanjay Gadhvi's demise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 : The sudden demise of filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi has left the entire film industry in shock.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who worked with him in 'Dhoom' and 'Dhoom 2' got emotional after hearing this news and penned a note in his remembrance.

He shared unseen pictures from the set and revealed that he spoke to him just last week.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz0edjZLr9Z/?img_index=1

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "I took this photo of Sanjay whilst we were filming the climax of Dhoom 2 in South Africa. We made 2 films together - Dhoom and Dhoom 2. Sanju, when I spoke to you last week and we were reminiscing about our shoots and memories I would never have imagined even in my craziest dreams that I would have to write a post like this. I'm shocked beyond belief. You had faith in me, even when I didn't. You gave me my first ever hit!!! I can never ever forget that or be able express what it meant to me. I will cherish your friendship always. Rest in peace my brother."

Produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Dhoom' was declared a box office hit. The film starred John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra and it was a massive blockbuster. Followed by 'Dhoom: 2' in the year 2006 and 'Dhoom: 3' in 2013.

The news of his demise was confirmed by Raju Vasani, his family friend.

He passed away of a massive cardiac arrest in Bombay. He suffered a heart attack while he was taking his morning walk on the back road of Lokhandwala Complex, a popular place for morning walkers and joggers. He was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

After hearing the shocking news of Sanjay Gadhvi's untimely demise.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli mourned his death on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "This is beyond shocking. #SanjayGadhvi RIP never thought I'd have to write your obituary. Shared an office for many years at YRF, lunch dubbas, discussions. Will miss you my friend. This is too hard to accept."

Yash Raj Films on their X handle, shared a photo of the last filmmaker and "The magic he created on screen will be cherished forever. May his soul rest in peace. #SanjayGadhvi"

Sanjay Gadhvi had directed the blockbuster 'Dhoom' (2004) and 'Dhoom 2' (2006) for Yash Raj Films. Among his other films were 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai' (2002), 'Tere Liye' (2001), 'Kidnap' (2008) and Ajab Gazabb Love (2012). Later, he made 'Operation Parindey' for OTT in 2020.

Sanjay Gadhvi made his directorial debut with the film 'Tere Liye' in 2000. He rose to prominence after directing the action movie 'Dhoom' in 2004.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor