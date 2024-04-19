"I'm so excited": Sunny Leone begins shooting for her Malayalam film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 : Sunny Leone is super excited to be part of a Malayalam film. On Friday, she shared a glimpse of the muhurat ceremony on the sets.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny posted a video featuring herself and team of the film.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "I'm so excited to be part of this amazing #Malayalam film that I ended up burning my hands. Director: @pampally."

Sunny wore a grey T-shirt and a pair of blue denim jeans which she teamed up with oversized sunglasses and tied her hair in a bun.

Sunny Leone has left an indelible mark in the Bollywood industry with her roles in various movies including 'Jism 2', 'Jackpot', 'Shootout at Wadala', and 'Ragini MMS 2', among others.

Most recently, she graced the screen in 'Kennedy', directed by Kashyap, alongside Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal.

'Kennedy' premiered at prestigious events like the Cannes Film Festival and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, receiving accolades and a standing ovation for its gripping storyline and stellar performances.

Selected as the closing night film at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), 'Kennedy' showcased Sunny Leone's versatility as an actor and her continued success in the film industry.

