“I'm so glad that Parmeet and the team have managed to pull it off so smoothly”, says Shital Bhatia

Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free streaming service, has been expanding its myriad content library with exciting new shows to cater to audience preferences ever since its inception. Recently, the streaming service released a cybercrime drama, Hack Crimes Online that encapsulates alarming cybercrime instances such as hacking people's social media accounts, blackmailing, launching ransomware attacks on major corporations, and more. Directed by Parmeet Sethi, this rip-roaring thriller features Vipul Gupta and Riddhi Gupta in pivotal roles. Hack Crimes Online is a creation of Friday Storytellers, who are known to produce some of the most riveting crime thrillers in India. The series based is based on a novel by India’s prominent cyber-crime investigator Mr. Amit Dubey.

Shital Bhatia, Co-Founder of Friday Storytellers, opened up about the challenges of turning a book into an edutainment series for viewers in a recent round table discussion. He said, “The most challenging part was to translate the technicality for the viewers to understand, but I'm so glad that Parmeet and the team have managed to pull it off so smoothly. So, yes the biggest challenge was to maintain the engagement and prevent it from becoming boring. A hacker sits in front of his machine all day long which may seem boring at times if shown in the exact same manner and our challenge was to not make it look boring, we wanted to capture the attention of our audience on all aspects.”The round table discussion included renowned filmmaker Parmeet Sethi, talented actor Vipul Gupta, and Amogh Dusad, Head of content at Amazon miniTV along with Shital Bhatia, Co-Founder of Friday Storytellers. The discussion focused on current cyber risks and how to prevent them, with a special emphasis on Amazon miniTV's efforts and role in spreading awareness in an intriguing and innovative manner.