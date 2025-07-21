I'm so grateful to director Jeeva Sankar for giving me Karthika in Tamil film Amarakavyam: Actress Miya George

Chennai, July 21 Malayalam actress Miya George, who has delivered impressive performances in both Tamil and Malayalam films, has now penned a post of gratitude on Instagram, in which she has explained why she considers the director of her first Tamil film, Jeeva Sankar, a very special person.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a lengthy post, actress Miya said, "Met my favourite person in cinema after a looong eight years. Let me tell you why this person is so special to me. @jeevassankar. He is the one who launched me in Tamil Industry. I worked with him for two movies. My first Tamil film 'Amarakavyam' and another one called yaman. He handles the three most important departments of cinema. Screenplay, cinematography and direction. Till my debut in Tamil, I haven’t seen a person who handles all these."

The actress then went on to say, "I'm so so grateful for giving me the character Karthika in Amarakavyam. The joy I felt on the set and the satisfaction I received playing that character is unmatchable. It’s been 11 years. But the memories are still so fresh. Dialogues I learned are in my heart. Still I get messages from Tamil audience saying they love Karthika and all. Each time I see such messages and some video compilations from the movie, I get so emotional and happy at the same time."

Stating that she had a habit of keeping things which she had a special connection with, the actress said, "(The) Amarakavyam script which is written in Malayalam (so that I can by heart), the mug I got while promoting the same film which I still use at home are some of them."

Further, she said, " Appreciations like Behindwoods gold medal for best actor critics choice for Karthika was very motivating. While giving interviews I get questions like which is your favourite movie or your favourite character so far? I had only one answer always. Amarakavyam and Karthika in the film. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart to Jeeva Sankar sir, our producer @aryaoffl, co actor @thisisshahir and the entire crew for making this movie a wonderful experience."

She ended the post saying, "This movie was not everyone’s cup of tea when it got released but it was the best tea I have ever tasted. #gratitude"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor