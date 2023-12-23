"I'm so grateful to everyone": Mariah Carey expresses gratitude for success of her concert

Washington [US], December 23 : American singer-songwriter and record producer Mariah Carey expressed her gratitude on her recent successful concert tour, 'Merry Christmas One and All!', reported People.

"This tour has given me memories that will last a lifetime!" Carey wrote in the caption. "I'm so grateful to everyone who made it happen the creative team, crew, band, dancers, singers, the incredible guests and of course YOU the fans! I love you!!"

"Early Merry Christmas One and All!," the singer added.

Carey sat on a couch in a beautiful red gown with a sweeping train at the start of the video, while her holiday hit 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' played over the top. 'It's Christmas!' exclaimed the performer, before a montage of tour footage played.

In the video, Carey prepared her make-up in a dressing room before performing onstage with Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Busta Rhymes, and Da Brat. She also greeted Kim and Khloe Kardashian backstage following their recent attendance at her concert with their children.

Moroccan and Monroe Carey, Carey's 12-year-old twins who accompanied her on tour, also starred in the video. Moroccan was initially seen backstage seeming apprehensive before performing solo. Monroe, meanwhile, joined Carey onstage, holding hands and singing together.

Carey ate snacks in bed with the twins while their pet dogs joined them in a rare behind-the-scenes family moment. Backstage, Carey was seen leading her tour mates in a queue while holding hands with Moroccan and Monroe. A final zoomed-in shot revealed Carey's sparkly gold-decorated Christmas tree.

Carey wrapped up her Christmas tour in New York City last weekend after 16 gigs. The holiday tour, which began on November 15, marked the singer's first national performance of her Christmas concert.

Following her time on the road, Carey who appeared to have split from boyfriend Bryan Tanaka recently is focused on "having a fun holiday" with children, Moroccan and Monroe, shared with ex-husband Nick Cannon, a source told People earlier this week.

"Mariah is thriving this Christmas," the insider said. "She's feeling good and is in fully festive Mariah mode. She's thrilled with the success of the tour with her kids and work she's already done on her next album, reported People.

