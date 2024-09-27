"I'm still getting meaningful work": Shabana Azmi on completing 50 years in film industry

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 27: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi is one of the most esteemed and outstanding actors in cinema, who has starred in different genres, showing her immense acting talent. From her debut film 'Ankur' to working on incredible projects like 'Arth', 'Khandhar', and many more, she has proved herself to be an actor par excellence.

The 'Masoom' star has recently completed 50 years in the film industry and she is "overwhelmed" with her achievements so far.

At the IIFA Awards 2024, Shabana Azmi got candid about her achievements in the film industry and talked about her journey from her debut film till date.

In a conversation with ANI, she said, "I'm overwhelmed, because when my first film, 'Ankur', was released on September 24, 1974, you would knock me down with a feather if you had told me I'd still be working 50 years later. So I'm really grateful for being at the right place at the right time and very grateful that I'm still getting meaningful work."

The new edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will take place in the Arab city from September 27 to September 29.

The three-day gala kickstarted with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to southern film industries- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Megastar Chiranjeevi will be honoured at the event.

On the second day, stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will come on stage to entertain the audience with their hosting stint at the IIFA Awards night.

Interestingly, the second day will see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

