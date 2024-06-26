"I'm super excited": Jonathan Jackson all set to reprise his character in 'General Hospital'

Washington [US], June 26 : Actor and musician Jonathan Jackson, who is known for his role as Lucky Spencer in the TV series 'General Hospital', is all set to return to the show, reported People.

He is reprising his character. Jackson, 42, also took to his Instagram to share the news in a video on June 25.

"I'm super excited and can't wait to dig in and see what's going on in Port Charles," he said. "Excited to see Genie Francis and so many others. Just wanted to say thank you to all of the fans over the years your persistence and love has certainly played a part in all this. Thank you also to Frank Valentini and everybody at ABC also for welcoming me back."

He added, "Sending much love and I guess I'll be seeing you all fairly soon."

He played Lucky from 1993 until 2011, leaving the role behind to take on new opportunities.

After portraying Avery Barkley in Nashville for six years, which concluded in 2018, Jonathan was featured in the 2024 film Unsung Hero before returning to General Hospital.

He won five Daytime Emmys for his work on the long-running soap, and after he left, actors Jacob Young and Greg Vaughan took over as Lucky.

Earlier this month, executive producer Frank Valentini hinted at the return of a male cast member to GH, fueling fan curiosity.

"A former cast member is coming back," he shared, adding, "And I think that the audience will go crazy for him."

Many speculated that Valentini was alluding to Bryan Craig, who PEOPLE learned on Monday, June 24, will be returning his role as Morgan Corinthos who perished in a car bomb explosion and has only been on-camera once in a quick cameo in a forthcoming episode. Fans now know Jackson was most likely the "him" they were all curious about, considering that his role is still a series regular.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC, reported People.

