"I’m thrilled that people are finding Dream Girl 2...": Ayushmann Khurrana 

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 : Ayushmann Khurrana, who is all set to bring Pooja back with more drama, received an overwhelming response from the audiences on the ‘Dream Girl 2’ trailer.

On Tuesday, the actor dropped the film's trailer and it turned out to be a laugh riot. In the film, Ayushmann will be seen pretending to be a woman named Pooja.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of the characters of Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz.

Talking about the same Ayushmann shared in the statement, “Dream Girl was a blockbuster. So, the sequel had to match the expectations of the first film. I’m thrilled that people are finding Dream Girl 2’s trailer to be a laugh riot. I’m happy that it is making people feel that they will be supremely entertained when they see the film on the big screen.

He added, "Dream Girl 2 is a film for everyone to enjoy, in fact laugh and fall off your seats. We promise that people are going to have an experience that is unique. I’m relieved that people are liking how I’m playing Pooja in the film! It was a huge risk to play someone who dresses up as a girl and cause all the confusion. I’m really happy that people are loving this avatar of mine. It is hugely rewarding. Making someone laugh is the toughest job, but I am sure this film will leave the audience in splits.”

Raaj Shaandilyaa has directed the film and Ektaa R Kapoor has produced it. The film will hit the theatres on August 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor