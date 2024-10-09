"I'm thrilled to return to Bhool Bhulaiyaa after 17 years": Vidya Balan on returning to franchise

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 9 : Actor Vidya Balan is returning to the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise after 17 years, and she couldn't be more grateful.

During the trailer launch of the third instalment in Jaipur, Vidya expressed her excitement about rejoining the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' family.

"Thank you very much, Anees ji, for bringing back Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I'm thrilled to return to Bhool Bhulaiyaa after 17 years. I have received a lot of love for this film in the last 17 years, and I am going to get a lot more love for the next 17 years," she said.

Vidya played the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Ameesha Patel. In this third part, she will reprise her famous role, alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kartik Aaryan, and Triptii Dimri.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set for a grand Diwali release on November 1, 2024. Anees Bazmee's directorial will go head-to-head at the box office with Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer Singham Again.

