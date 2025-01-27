"I'm trying to figure out...": Sterling K Brown on shocking twist in Paradise's premiere episode

Washington [US], January 27 : Actor Sterling K Brown spoke about the unexpected twist in Dan Fogelman's drama series "Paradise's" premiere episode, according to People.

Sterling has worked with Dan in 'This is Us', however, after reuniting with him for the new political thriller, he was left surprised by the twist. "I said, 'You son of a gun. You did it again," Brown recalled telling Fogelman, People added in its report.

He was expecting a straightforward political thriller but the show turned out to be different from his expectation. "Because I forgot who I was dealing with. I thought I was just looking at a political thriller and I'm trying to figure out who killed the president. And that was enough. I was totally satisfied," he added.

"And then I find out that this whole thing is taking place in this bunker, that sunshine is not sunshine, that ducks aren't mother-effing ducks. There's something completely and totally different," he shared.

In the new series, which dropped its debut episode early on January 26, Brown plays secret service agent and single father of two Xavier Collins, who becomes the leading suspect in the investigation of the shocking murder of President Cal Bradford (James Marsden), reported People.

The premiere episode follows Xavier as he discovers the president's body and starts investigating the murder mystery on his own before it is revealed that Xavier, and the rest of his counterparts, are living in a highly controlled underground bunker. However, two mysteries remain: who killed President Bradford and how/why are those people there? as per the outlet.

Brown talked about the creator, saying, "The dude has a way. I look at the promos for the show and we see that Cal Bradford, we see Marsden, laying down on the floor with blood coming out his head. I was like, 'Have we given away too much?' But we haven't given it away, anything, it's just the tip of the iceberg."

"He's a good person," added the actor while referring to Fogelman, adding, "We have, in this industry, talented people who are unkind. And I've been thankful, by and large, to not spend a lot of time with those people. The people that God has put in my path have been both of those things, and Dan is at the top of that list. And so I knew that it wasn't just going to be a good show I knew I was going to have a good time making that show," reported People.

"If he was not him, it wouldn't be the same," Brown shared. "Pretty much all of my crew from 'This Is Us' is on this show," he said. "The same hair and makeup department is there. It feels familiar and different at the same time."

Paradise's first episode is now streaming on Hulu and the next two episodes are set to drop on Tuesday, January 28, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor