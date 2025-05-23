"I'm waiting for my call": Sarah Michelle Gellar hopes to reprise her Scream 2 role in upcoming instalment

Washington DC [US], May 23 : Sarah Michelle Gellar hopes to reprise her Scream 2 role for the upcoming instalment despite the death of her character in the previous chapter, reported Deadline.

After shutting down the hopes of a resurrection of her iconic role, Helen Shivers in 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', the actress Gellar expressed interest in returning to the 'Scream' franchise for the upcoming Kevin Williamson-helmed seventh installment.

"I'm not in [Scream 7]. I tried to get in [Scream 7], nobody wanted me," she told Entertainment Tonight as quoted by Deadline.

"They were bringing everybody back. I kept thinking I would get a call, I didn't get a call," added Gellar as quoted by Deadline.

She backs her argument of return with the example of the resurrection of different characters in the movie.

"There's a lot of people that died in all the Scream movies that are back. Skeet [Ulrich], [Matthew] Lillard. I'm just saying, I'm waiting for my call," said Gellar as quoted by Deadline.

ActorsDavid Arquette and Scott Foley are reprising their roles in the upcoming film Scream 7.

In the 1997 slasher sequel Scream 2, Gellar played Omega Beta Zeta sober sister Cici, who gets terrorised via landline and thrown off the terrace of her sorority house by Ghostface.

It was a marvellous year for Gellar as she also played similarly doomed Croaker Queen, Helen Shivers, in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

After Deadline reported an IKWYDLS sequel was in the works in 2023, Gellar shut down fan hopes for a potential return.

Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original "Scream," will direct this coming instalment. Paramount has set a February 27, 2026 release date.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor