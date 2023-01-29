Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds goes shirtless at Lollapaloza

Mumbai, Jan 29 Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds was so consumed by the intoxicating vibe at the Lollapaloza India on Saturday that he went shirtless during his performance.

The pop-rock band which is known for hits such as 'Radioactive', 'Thunder', 'Believer' among several others, was in Mumbai on Saturday performing at the maiden run of the multi-genre music festival Lollapaloza.

Just before band's performance of 'Whatever It Takes', Reynolds took off his t-shirt. To be honest, the biting humidity of India's financial capital also added to the gesture.

Reynolds returned with more energy, this time carrying the impact of Tsunami as he drowned the packed crowd with most loved songs of the band one after the other.

Imagine Dragons' performance dwarfed other performances at the venue as it was the closing act and pulled in huge crowds, at one point the Mumbai Police personnel deployed inside the venue for crowd management were left trying to hold the threads of the security fabric given the numbers swelled up with every song of Imagine Dragons.

The audience included people of every age group from - from young adults to even senior citizens.

