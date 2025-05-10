"IMF better keep track of where their money goes...": Raveena Tandon on the International Monetary Fund clearing loan to Pakistan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 : With the IMF Board clearing loan to Pakistan amid its tensions with India which have been sparked by Islamabad's support to cross-border terrorism, actor Raveena Tandon has said that IMF should "keep better keep track of where their money goes".

"The #IMF had better keep track of where their money goes. The big powers may have sanctioned this loan to get their earlier loans paid back, or so that more ammunition is bought, or whatever. But now, and never again, should Bharat bleed," she said in a post on Instagram.

Raveena also referred to the cessation of hostilities understanding between India and Pakistan and said if India is hit again due to Pakistan's support to cross-border terrorism, there will be hell to pay.

"If this is true, then it's a welcome decision. #ceasefire. But make no mistake, the day India bleeds again due to #statesponsoredterrorism, it will be an act of war, and then there will be hell to pay," she said.

India said on Saturday that Pakistan has violated the understanding reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier in the day on stoppage of firing and military action and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with this border intrusion.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today and India takes "very serious note of these violations".

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.

Misri said India's Armed Forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.

"For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations," Misri said.

"We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control," he added.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary Misri told the media that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart.

"Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time," he said.

"Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on May 12 at 1200 hours," he added.

