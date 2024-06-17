'Impact Winter' returns with season 3

New Delhi [India], June 17 : The premiere date of Impact Winter Season 3, alongside new and returning cast for the groundbreaking vampire-apocalypse audio drama has been announced.

The third season will be out on Audible on July 18.

It features newcomers Christina Chong (Star Trek: The Strange New Worlds, Black Mirror, Doctor Who), Ali Ariaie (The Great, Persuasion), Jordan Long (Unforgotten, Prime Suspect: Tennison) Gary Oliver (Game of Thrones, Atlantis), Imogen King (Clique, Suspect), Emma Fischer (Berlin Station, The Deal, Counterpart) Eve Ponsonby (Victor Frankenstein, The White Queen, Misfits), Arazou (Cinderella, Ready Player One) joining returning cast members Holliday Grainger (CB Strike, My Cousin Rachel), Esme Creed-Miles (Hanna, The Doll Factory), Caroline Ford (Carnival Row), Sacha Dhawan (Doctor Who, The Great), David Gyasi (The Diplomat, Interstellar), Andrew Gower (Being Human, Outlander), Ellie Bamber (Willow), and Michael Culkin (Garrow's Law).

About the third season, writer Travis Beacham said, "Working with Audible, Skybound, and Anonymous Content, and this incredible cast for the third season continues to be about the most fun I've ever had. It's a story I've been living with for some time now and could never have done justice without the support of such an impassioned team of collaborators. I think this season has some genuinely wild card turns that I can't wait for people to hear."

As per a statement, the forthcoming installment continues six months after the crushing conclusion of Season 2.

"Winter grows colder, a dire gloom tightens her grip on the land, and Hope Dunraven grapples with strange voices that insist she alone may hold the key to defeating it. But how can one mortal woman stand against such suffocating darkness when that darkness is her own sister, Darcy? The tangled world of Impact Winter grows vast in Season 3, widening to reveal shadowy new adversaries, ancient mysteries, untold gods, unexpected monsters, and a battle that will forever change everyone it touches, and test both Dunraven sisters as never before."

