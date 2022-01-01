'Impractical Jokers' member Joe Gatto leaves comedy group

Joe Gatto, one of the founding members of the comedy group The Tenderloins and star of prank show 'Impractical Jokers', has announced he would be exiting the group.

According to Variety, Gatto shared the news on Friday night, saying that he and his wife have separated and he wishes to spend time focusing on co-parenting his children.

"Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with 'Impractical Jokers,'" Gatto wrote.

He added, "Alongside my friends, I've devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn't be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids."

Gatto formed The Tenderloins with his high school friends Sal Vulcano, Brian 'Q' Quinn and James 'Murr' Murray in 1999, going on to perform sketch comedy and improv. TruTV launched 'Impractical Jokers' with the comedians in 2011.

The rest of the members shared a statement saying that 'Impractical Jokers' will keep going without Gatto, and they'll resume making a 'new chapter' in January.

Murray, Quinn and Vulcano, in a statement said, "Hi everyone, so here we are...After all these years together, we never imagined making 'Impractical Jokers' without Joe. While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship working with the members of our team that we consider family. With the support of our fans, we'll get back to making a new chapter of 'Impractical Jokers' in January."

The show was renewed for season 10 this fall, with a premiere date yet to be announced. 'Impractical Jokers' follows the comedians as they force each other to publicly prank strangers and humiliate themselves.

As per Variety, a feature-length film with the group was released in February 2020. Guest stars on the series have included Joey Fatone, Jeff Daniels, Jameela Jamil, Harry Conick Jr. and many more.

( With inputs from ANI )

