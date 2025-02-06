Imran Khan attends special screening of Junaid Khan’s ‘Loveyapa’

Mumbai, Feb 6 Actor Imran Khan was seen making an appearance at the special screening of the upcoming movie ‘Loveyapa’ starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Both Junaid and Khushi belong to the next generation of Bollywood.

While Junaid is the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, Khushi is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor.

Earlier, Imran was seen at Aamir’s daughter, Ira Khan’s wedding ceremony last year. The actor took a sabbatical from movies, and is currently focussing on his businesses.

Meanwhile, ‘Loveyapa’ is set in the realm of modern romance, and offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. The film is set to release on February 7, 2025.

‘Loveyapa’ is the second film for both Junaid and Khushi, who made their debut with Netflix movies ‘Maharaj’ and ‘The Archies’.

‘Maharaj’ was based on journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji. Having studied at the Elphinstone College in Mumbai, Karsandas Mulji, played by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s son - Junaid in the film, was a protege of the scholar-leader Dadabhai Naoroji. He was a member of the Gujarati Gnanprasarak Mandalli (Gujarati Society for the Spread of Knowledge), and was a friend of prominent Gujarati reformists such as poet Narmad and educationist Mahipatram Neelkanth.

Mulji wrote on widow remarriage, female education, excessive spending in pompous marriages, indecent songs sung during marriages, the funeral ritual of chest beating, and he stood up for the oppressed, calling for a social reform. Many of the evil practices in the society got abolished because of Mulji, who like his mentor believed in effective functioning of the society by weeding out its evils.

He wrote many notable articles. However, it was the article titled ‘Hinduo No Asli Dharam Ane Atyar Na Pakhandi Mato’ (The Primitive Religion of the Hindus and the Present Heterodox Opinions) published by him on September 21, 1890 in ‘Satyaprakash’. The article criticised Vaishnava Archaryas (Hindu religious leaders) for their behaviour. The article resulted in the Maharaj Libel Case in 1862 on which the Netflix film is based.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Junaid Khan also has an upcoming film with Sai Pallavi.

