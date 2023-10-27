Imran Khan feels nostalgic about his last release 'Katti Batti'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : Actor Imran Khan penned down an emotional note about his experience of filming his last release 'Katti Batti,' which came out in 2015.

Imran took to Instagram on Friday to post a string of pictures from the sets of 'Katti Batti.'

"I've been dragging my feet as I got closer to posting Katti Batti. When we started shooting, I had no idea that it would be my last time facing the camera; I did know that it had been two years since my last outing, and the pressure to deliver a successful film was huge.

Our first schedule took us to Flame University Pune, where the students and faculty welcomed us with open arms and allowed us to basically take over the campus for our shoot! It was a lot of fun, and really helped to establish the chemistry between the cast."

"And what a great cast we had, there were so many talented people on set. Director @nikkhiladvani impressed me with his deft and seemingly effortless style of management. @kanganaranaut impressed everyone with her dedication to realism, diving deep into medical research for her character's illness. @mipalkarofficial was so endearing that I still instinctively think of her as my little sister! And my onscreen bestie @sahabime is now part of my offscreen family," he concluded.

He added, "It's easy to dismiss Katti Batti, because the premise is kind of far-fetched; a dying girl, desperate to shield the guy she loves from being hurt, orchestrates a massive lie to cover up her illness. Realistic? Maybe not. But there was something about Madhav that spoke to me.

I saw him as an old-fashioned romantic, a guy who knows his heart. Surrounded by people who are concealing the truth and trying to gaslight him, his love for Payal is unshakeable; even as the world around him starts to crumble, he holds his course, following his North Star. He wants every second of time he can have with the one he loves."

He concluded, "I poured my heart into Maddy, hoping that his strength of conviction would resonate with viewers. And I think my heart broke a little bit when the film bombed immediately upon release."

'Katti Batti,' directed by Nikhil Advani, also starred him alongside Kangana Ranaut.

Imran made his foray into acting with the hit film 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' in 2008. After featuring in films like 'Kidnap, 'Luck', ' Delhi Belly', 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', 'Ekk Main Aur Ekk Tu', 'Break ke Baad', 'Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara', and 'I Hate Love Storys' among others, Imran disappeared from the public eye and quit acting. His last release was 'Katti Batti' in 2015.

