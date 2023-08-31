Imran Khan recalls shooting days of 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', ‘Delhi Belly’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 : Actor Imran Khan on Thursday recalled the shooting days of 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' and ‘Delhi Belly’ and revealed how he did some “wild double shifts”.

Taking to Instagram, Imran shared retro pictures from 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' sets featuring himself and Katrina Kaif.

Sharing the stills, he wrote, “Once upon a time, there was no Instagram… so people used an app called Hipstamatic to add retro effects to their photos! Here’s some retro pics from the sets of MBKD, along with a story; I remember working some wild double shifts for the song ‘Do Dhaari Talwaar’. It was shot over 4 consecutive night shifts, while I was also spending the day shifts shooting the music videos for ‘Nakkaddwaley Disco’ and ‘Switty’ from Delhi Belly at the same time! I would sleep in my car, while being driven between the two sets. Hectic, but totally worth it.”

'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', the romantic-comedy movie starring Katrina Kaif, Imran Khan, and Ali Zafar marked his first directorial project, after being an assistant director in Yash Raj Films (YRF).

The 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actor, who quit acting years ago, recently raised speculations around his Bollywood comeback.

Taking to Insta, Imran shared a screenshot of a post he wrote on Threads which read, “To whom it may concern; I hear you. And I'm working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me.”

A fan said that they wanted ‘Luck 2’.

Imran is not very active on social media and his latest post has raised fans’ excitement about his acting comeback.

Imran made his foray into acting with the hit film 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' in 2008. The audience was crazy about Imran Khan and he had a lot of female fans in the late 2000s and early 2010s all thanks to his charming looks.

After featuring in films like 'Kidnap, 'Luck', ' Delhi Belly', 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', 'Ekk Main Aur Ekk Tu', 'Break ke Baad', ‘Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara’, and 'I Hate Love Storys' among others, Imran disappeared from the public eye and quit acting.

His last release was Katti Batti in 2015. A few years ago, he was in the news for his marriage with Avantika hitting a rough patch. The two are parents to an 8-year-old daughter Imara.

