Imran Khan reveals Ajay Devgn was first choice for ‘Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 : Actor Imran Khan on Monday took to his social media and revealed that actor Ajay Devgn was the first choice for director Vishal Bhardwaj's film ‘Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola’.

Taking to Instagram, Imran shared a throwback picture from the film which he captioned, “I was never supposed to be Matru. The film was launched with Ajay Devgn attached as Matru, but he chose to withdraw before filming could commence. I was riding high off the back-to-back successes of Delhi Belly and MBKD, and close to wrapping the shoot of EMAET when I got the call; Vishal Bhardwaj wanted to meet me! I was thrilled. He told me about his passion project, a story he had been carrying close to his heart.”

“It was a film about greed, the economic exploitation of farmers, and the menace of unregulated development. It struck a chord with me, but I was hesitant; I would have to learn Haryanvi, and be ready to roll in less than three months! How on earth was I to pull this off?,” the caption further reads.

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, apart from Imran the film also starred Anushka Sharma and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles.

The ‘Luck’ actor also revealed that he moved to Delhi to prepare for his character.

He wrote, “To accomplish this, I moved to Delhi and started intensive workshops with the legendary NK Sharma and some of his students. Panditji, as we affectionately called him, was the first person to point out the negative Voice in my head. "You only listen to the voice that tells you you are worthless", he told me, "why do you disrespect the thousands of voices that say they love you?". I listened to his words, but I didn't really hear them.”

“I was anxious and terrified through the shoot of the film. I couldn't shake the feeling that Vishal had never really wanted me for this part, that my casting was based more on the budget that my presence could afford than the director's belief in me. And so it came to be that once we wrapped the shoot, I turned tail and ran, never looking back. I didn't even watch the final cut of the film when it was done,” the caption further reads.

Imran further called ‘Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola’ a “bold experiment” and how he used to train to ride a motorcycle during ‘Ekk Main Aur Ekk Tu’ shoot.

“Having a surreal, absurdist tone, the film was pretty well skewered upon release... but what can I say, I'm proud as hell of this movie. It was a bold experiment, a story that absolutely needed to see the light of day, and I consider it my privilege to have been a part of the team that made it happen,” he added.

“PS. I couldn't ride a motorcycle when I signed on, so I had to take lessons. I learned to ride Matru's Bullet in between shots while filming the 'Auntyji' song from EMAET,” the caption concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor