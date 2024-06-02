Imran Khan shuts down troll questioning his finances with his wit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : Actor Imran Khan, who has been away from the limelight for a long time, recently dropped a series of pictures from a construction site turned villa, suggesting that he was building a house.

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, Imran shared a series of pictures showing a beautiful house under construction, surrounded by nature.

Amidst the admiration, one social media user wondered how he managed to finance the project, given his long absence from the film industry.

The user wrote, "From where is he getting money?"

Imran, with his characteristic wit, responded directly, "I acted in a few movies back in the mid-2000s."

His response was lauded by other social media users.

Reacting to Imran's comment, one said, "You're so witty,"

"Best reply," wrote another user.

The post he shared on his Instagram account featured pictures of the house in various stages of construction.

Along with the pictures, Imran wrote a long caption revealing that he designed his home, right from closing the site as well as the interiors and how he has been building the home for years.

Imran's caption read, "So... one of the things I did over the past few years was to build a house. While I've played an architect in a few films, I can't pretend to have any kind of training or expertise... but I do enjoy tinkering and learning stuff!"

"I chose the site because it was unique. Uneven, flanked by two seasonal streams, backed right up against the base of a cliff... and facing the sunset. I knew right away that the landscape had to dictate the design of the house. The intention was not to build a lavish vacation villa, but rather to make something that takes it cues from the landscape. The house isn't meant to be the view, it's a shelter from which to admire the view."

"I spent the first year going to the site at various times to watch the sunrise and sunset, the flow of the streams when it rains, and the changing foliage through the seasons. This gave me a holistic base from which I could revise and rework my sketches," he added.

"After consulting with my contractor and a structural engineer, I decided to forego concrete slab construction, and instead follow the classic method used to build the houses in the surrounding villages; Stone plinth for the base, single-storey brick walls, steel roof beams, and pre-fabricated insulated roofing sheets. That's it."

On a closing note, he shared, "It took a while, and it's a bit uneven around the edges... but it was a joyous process. And ultimately, it cost me less than you would pay for one of the pre-made villas that I keep seeing advertised throughout the area. I wonder where the markup goes."

Meanwhile, Imran Khan is gearing up for his return to Bollywood after a nine-year hiatus, marking a significant moment in his career.

Imran Khan was last seen in the movie 'Katti Batti' in 2015, where he starred alongside Kangana Ranaut.

