Imtiaz Ali Cheers for Love in Vietnam As the Film Secures 10,000 Screens in China Ahead of Its India Release!

The anticipation for Love in Vietnam has been rising ever since its trailer release, with audiences hooked to its captivating storyline, music, and visuals. The fresh ensemble cast has only added to the excitement, as fans eagerly await its theatrical release. Now, the film has taken the buzz beyond borders by capturing 10,000 screens in China ahead of its India release, marking a historic moment for this first Indo-Vietnamese collaboration.

Adding to the celebrations, acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali took to his social media to congratulate the makers. He wrote, “Congratulations to my friends @rahulsbali @rahatkazmifilms for achieving this milestone and creating history with their film #loveinvietnam. Releasing 12th September in Cinemas!!!”

Love in Vietnam is a heart wrenching musical love story directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Presented by Zee Studios and Produced by Captain Rahul Bali, Blue Lotus Pictures, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi Film Studios, And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan Productions, Mango Tree Entertainment,Global Impex, Samten Hills & Dalat. It is all set to release theatrically on 12th September 2025.