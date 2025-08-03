Imtiaz Ali & Mahaveer Jain Drop a Friendship Day Bombshell — Hilarious New Film Announced!

This Friendship Day, audiences are in for an exciting treat! Imtiaz Ali and Mahaveer Jain Films have announced their latest film venture, ‘Side Heroes’, starring Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Varun Sharma—coming together for the first time on screen. The announcement, which was made on the occasion of Friendship Day, promises an unforgettable cinematic experience that combines humor, heart, and nostalgia. The film is a celebration of friendship and all the emotions that come with it—memories, laughter, and rediscovering joy. The film tells the poignant yet comical story of three childhood buddies who reconnect at a reunion after years of distance and silence. It is an enjoyable tale of friends rediscovering the true meaning of happiness, exploring themes of dreams, love, memories, and life.

Known for their impeccable comic timing and ability to leave audiences in splits, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Varun Sharma are set to deliver a triple dose of rib-tickling entertainment. Their combined on-screen chemistry is anticipated to be a major highlight, guaranteeing abundant laughter. ‘Side Heroes’ is Directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, Written by Siddarth Sen and Pankaj Matta, and Produced by Imtiaz Ali, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba & Reeyan Shah, Presented by Lyca Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films in association with Window Seat Films.

MJF Producers Mahaveer Jain and Mrighdeep Singh Lambashared, “Stories told from the heart and for the heart always resonate with us. Side Heroes is a script that we instantly related to, the tale of three friends looking back at their life during a reunion, told through the filter of humor and emotions. It’s just the kind of film that excites all of us. We are looking forward to this journey with the amazingly talented cast and crew”. The film is expected to go on floors soon. If this announcement is anything to go by, a lovable film about life and friendships is on its way to our screens on Friendship Day