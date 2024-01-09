Imtiaz Ali mourns demise of music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 9 : Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan.

Rashid Khan had worked with Imtiaz in his film 'Jab We Met'. The legend lent his vocals to the soulful track 'Aaoge Jab Tum'.

Remembering Ustad Rashid Khan, Imtiaz took to Instagram Story and shared the musician's photograph.

" 'angana phool khilenge...' @rashid_khan_ustad forever," he captioned the post.

In another post, he shared a video from Ustad Rashid Khan's performance at Jashn-e-Rekhta.

"Salaam Rashid sahab...," Imtiaz wrote.

Singer Sonu Nigam also took to Instagram and paid his tributes.

"My dear Respected Elder Brother and the Pride of Classical Music of our Country Padmabhushan Ustad Rashid Khan Sahab. Aise koi jaata hai kya bhai? Akele akele? Saddened beyond words. Allah aapko jannat me aala makaam de. You'll be missed always. Om Shanti."Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee also paid his condolences."We have lost a gem... My heartfelt condolences to Ustad Rashid Khan's family and well-wishers... Will always treasure the magical musical memories...," he wrote on X.

Ustad Rashid Khan, 55, succumbed to cancer on Tuesday afternoon. He will be laid to rest with state honours in Kolkata on Wednesday.

