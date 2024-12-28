Imtiaz Ali pays a visit to his school in Patna

Mumbai, Dec 28 Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who is known for ‘Rockstar’, ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Tamasha’, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ and others, visited his alma mater.

On Saturday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram, and shared an array of pictures from his visit to his school in Patna.

He also penned a note in the caption, as he reminisced about the time he spent in his school.

He wrote, “nervous kid back to walk your corridors!! St Michaels Patna - also my school - 3rd to 8th standard. The staircase that fascinated me, the marvellous statue I enjoyed looking at, the tree I fell from and fractured my arm and the unique floor mop! Remembering my buddy Ved, remembering Satyarth, Faiz, Manish Madhukar, Nirvikar Prasad, Faisal, Irshad and so many others, thanks to Manish Anand”.

This year, his streaming film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, based on the life of the late Punjabi folk singer won many hearts, and contributed to Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh’s rising stardom.

Amar Singh Chamkila is regarded as one of the best live stage performers that Punjab has ever produced and extremely popular with the village audience. His monthly bookings regularly outnumbered the number of days in the month. Chamkila is generally regarded as one of the greatest and influential Punjabi artistes of all time.

Sharing the reason behind making this film, Imtiaz earlier told the media at the film’s trailer launch event in March this year, “Sometimes in the age of social media and living in cities, you feel disconnected from the villages where the masses reside. Chamkila was a man of the masses, he would speak directly to the crowd through his music. Metaphorically speaking, he opened a certain dimension from where he got his music and the understanding of the pulse of the audience and what would work”.

“We would wonder how he spoke in the language of the masses. As artistes, all of us want to speak to the masses. The reason behind making this film, for me, is to feel the vibe that resides in the interiors of Punjab and to bring that to the audience through this story”, he added.

