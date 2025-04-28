"In My 17 Years, I Have Not Seen Someone Like Him": Kartik Aaryan's Trainer on His Unmatched Dedication Towards Fitness

In a world where celebrations often revolve around indulgence, Kartik Aaryan’s extraordinary discipline is carving a new path of commitment. While preparing for his physically demanding role in Chandu Champion, several stories of his devotion emerged — none more striking than one witnessed on his birthday. Tridev Pandey, Kartik’s personal trainer, recently shared a defining moment that showcased the actor’s sheer focus. Speaking about the intense prep phase, Pandey recalled, "Kartik’s birthday was in November and a lot of his Bollywood friends who were present for the celebration knew that he was on a diet, so they got him healthy cakes. He cut the cake and didn’t eat even a single piece. I had to go up to him and tell him to eat it but still, he didn’t. That was the level of the dedication and commitment he had for the film. In my 17 years of experience, I have not seen someone like him," he revealed.

Also Read: “Every Ten Years, the Film Industry Gets One Outsider Who Takes Over the Industry”: Veteran Actor Shatrughan Sinha, On Kartik Aaryan’s Box Office Dominance

This remarkable incident reflects the Youngest Superstar’s fierce self-discipline and deep-rooted sense of responsibility towards his craft. Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, demanded a complete transformation — physically, mentally, and emotionally — as Kartik embraced the lifestyle of an athlete with precision and determination. His journey not only reaffirmed his standing as finest actors but also spotlighted the power of cinema, with Murlikant Petkar being honored with the Arjuna Award — a proud moment linking real-life inspiration with cinematic magic.

Continuing to build a legacy Kartik Aaryan earned another well-deserved accolade, receiving the Maharashtrian of the Year 2025 award in the Actor category for his outstanding performance as Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion. Expressing his gratitude, Kartik took to social media to share a heartfelt post, reflecting on the significance of this honor and the journey that led him to this moment. Kartik shared a picture on Instagram from the prestigious ceremony that featured Lokmat Editor In Chief Rajendra Darda, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Governor CP Radhakrishnan. He shared the photo and wrote, “Maharashtrian Of The Year. Thank you, Honourable Governor CP Radhakrishnan ji, Chief Minister @devendra_fadnavis ji, and Deputy CM @mieknathshinde sir (sic).”and thanked Lokmat Group for the honour. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has many interesting films lined up. He will be seen in Anurag Basu's next which also stars Sreeleela in the lead role. The actor also has Dharma Productions' Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.