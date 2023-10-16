In pics: Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi attend Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's pre-wedding party

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 : Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to marry on November 1 in Tuscany, Italy. Before that, the pre-wedding festivities had already started for the couple.

Varun and Lavanya took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures from a party held at Allu Sirish's home.

The couple's close ones from family and friends came together and celebrated the occasion.

On Monday, sharing the pictures, Varun wrote, "Thanks for the lovely evening bunny and sneha akka.

Had a great time!"

In the pictures, many familiar faces can be spotted including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Nithiin, Sneha Reddy, Allu Sirish, Panja Vasihnav Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Nithiin's wife Shalini, Ritu Varma, Ram Charan's wife Upasana and Niharika Konidela among others. However, Ram Charan could not attend the party.

Allu Arjun can be seen wearing a white shirt with black trousers and shoes. Chiranjeevi chose a casual look with a beige kurta.

Varun wore a printed shirt, black trousers and shoes while Lavanya looked gorgeous in a golden gown and matching earrings.

The couple can be seen cutting a cake with family members and friends.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted to the post and showered heart emojis in the comment section.

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in the presence of a close-knit family event in Hyderabad.

Varun and Lavanya met for the first time during the shooting of the Telugu film, 'Mister' in 2017. They both became friends and gradually came close to each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both are well-known faces of the Telugu film industry.

Varun is a son of actor and producer Nagendra Babu. He made his acting debut in 2014 with the movie 'Mukunda'. Later, he rose to fame with 'Fidaa', and also acted in 'Kanche', 'Loafer', 'F3: Fun and Frustration', and many more.

Lavanya is also known for his work in Telugu as well as Tamil cinema. She worked in movies like 'Doosukeltha', Tamil films 'Bramman', and 'Happy Birthday'.

