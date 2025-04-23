In pics: Amy Jackson shares glimpse of Easter celebration with her family

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 : Actor Amy Jackson has shared a glimpse of her Easter celebration with her family.

On Wednesday, Amy posted adorable pictures on Instagram and wrote a description of every image.

"1. Our baby bunny's first Easter 2. Date Night 3. Dre flying his first kite like a pro 4. Brothers 5. The best tatties in the world 6. Baby Dre / Easter 2020 7. Oscar's first @oscardelarenta 8. Mamma Duck showing us how it's done 9. Happiness," she wrote.

In one of the picture, Amy can be seen holding his new born Oscar in her arms as he celebrated his first Easter this year.

In another adorable click, Amy and her husband Ed Westwick can be seen gazing into each other's eyes affectionately.

Her elder son Andreas can be seen in the third slide, where he can be seen flying a kite.

The most cute snap is that where Oscar is in his big brother's lap.

The album also contains a throwback picture of Andreas celebrating his first Easter in 2020.

In the picture, little Andreas, dressed in an animal-themed outfit, curiously watches two colourful Easter eggs.

Amy also treated a glimpse of Oscar's first-ever designer fit an Oscar de la Renta romper.

The rest of the album is with food outings, picturesque views, and an adorable mother-son bond.

Netizens chimmed in a comment section with sweet comments and blessings.

Amy and Ed Westwick have officially tied the knot in Italy last year and announced the birth of Oscar on March 24. The couple uploaded a joint post on Instagram, comprising some monochrome stills.

"Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick," they captioned.

Amy made her relationship with 'Gossip Girl' actor Ed Westwick Instagram official in 2022.

