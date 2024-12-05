In pics: Check out Kartik Aaryan's travel diaries from Jaipur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 : Actor Kartik Aaryan treated his fans with a glimpse of his travel diaries from Jaipur.

On Thursday, The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actor shared bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Guess my fav color."

In the pictures and videos, he can be seen dancing with locals and participating in traditional activities.

In one of the videos, Kartik joined dancers for a lively Ghoomar dance and in another he was seen singing the song Pee Loon from the film "Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai."

He also shared his candid selfie wearing a pink t-shirt and blue denim jacket.

The album also consists some beautiful snaps from the nature and outdoor of the place where he was enjoying the outing.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDMsRnNNsiK/?img_index=2

As soon as he dropped the post, netizens showered love on him in the comment section.

A user wrote, "My favourite in my city."

Another fan commented, "#KartikAaryan effortlessly owns the swag with style and confidence that sets him apart."

A user also commented on his selfie in a pink T-Shirt and wrote, "OUR PINKY IN PINK CITY ."

Recently, Kartik celebrated his birthday in Goa and shared pictures on Instagram.

Along with the post, he wrote, "A Birthday to remember...A much needed getaway."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCw2wc4t86i/?img_index=1

In the pictures, he can be seen his special with his special ones.

Meanwhile, Kartik is basking in the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', which also features Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Rajpal Yadav among others.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is the third instalment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles. The latest part was released on Diwali and faced a box-office clash with Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again'.

