In pics: Check out Shraddha Kapoor's new hairstyle

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 : Actor Shraddha Kapoor has finally chopped off her long tresses and flaunted her new look in new pictures.

On Wednesday, the 'Stree' actor dropped new mirror selfies where she flaunted her new hairstyle on Instagram.

She looks adorable in a new hairstyle called forehead bangs.

As usual, Shraddha wrote a funny caption along with the post.

She captioned, "Baal baal jach gayi."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEkds9vP5Oz/?img_index=1

Netizens reacted to the new hairstyle and chimed in the comment section.

A user wrote, "So beautiful so cute so pretty."

Another fan commented, "Nice look it suits u."

"New Year, New Look," a fan wrote.

Shraddha always delighted her fans with her social media presence with witty captions.

Recently, the makers of the 'Stree' franchise have announced the release date of the third instalment of this horror-comedy film.

It will be directed by Amar Kaushik. The film is slated to release in 2027.

As per the announcement by Maddock Films, 'Stree 3' is all set to hit the big screens on August 13, 2027.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Maddock Films wrote, "Dinesh Vijan presents the genre-defining lineup of #MaddockHorrorComedyUniverse 8 theatrical films that will take you on a wild ride of laughter, spooks, thrills and screams!"

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Stree 2', which faced a Box Office clash with 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa' on August 15, 2024, quickly became the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin.

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana.

Actors Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar also had a special cameo in the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor