In pics: Maroon 5's stellar debut performance in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 : Mumbaikars witnessed an electrifying performance from international rock band Maroon 5 on Tuesday night.

Held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai, The band's stellar line-up, including frontman Adam Levine, lead guitarist James Valentine, keyboardist Jesse Carmichael, bassist Sam Farrar, keyboardist PJ Morton and drummer Matt Flynn, demonstrated their unmatched synergy and artistry, leaving fans spellbound.

The evening began on a high note with Zaeden delivering an electrifying opening act, followed by DJ Mailbox, who kept the energy soaring with his dynamic beats, perfectly warming up the crowd before Maroon 5 set the stage on fire. As the sun dipped below the horizon, the venue pulsated with anticipation, a sea of fans chanting lyrics in unison even before the band took the stage. The air was charged, the excitement palpable. And then, it began - a sensory explosion of lights, music and pure energy as Adam Levine's unmistakable voice soared through the opening beats of 'Animals'.

The crowd erupted, their cheers echoing across the venue, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening. As the band transitioned into 'One More Night' and 'This Love', their signature mix of sultry vocals, infectious melodies and pulsating rhythms had fans singing in perfect harmony.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDIEdrsSJjf/?hl=en

Have a look at some of the images from the gig.(Images credit: baricci)

"All I can tell you guys is, we're sorry we're late but we made it and that's what's important! We're just so happy to be happy with you guys." Adam Levine said, drawing deafening applause.

Several influencers and B-towners were also spotted at the concert of Maroon 5 in Mumbai. BookMyShow Live orchestrated the concert.

