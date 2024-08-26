In pics: Priyanka Chopra poses with mother Madhu, brother Siddharth at screening of film 'Paani'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 : Actor Priyanka Chopra made heads turn with her desi look at the screening of film 'Paani' in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Dressed in a blue suit with floral motifs all over it, the 'Mary Kom' star caught everyone's attention as soon as she arrived on the red carpet of the film's screening. She was accompanied by her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth. Madhu Chopra looked graceful in a light blue salwar suit. On the other hand, Siddharth Chopra opted for a navy blue suit.

The trio happily posed for the shutterbugs. Take a look at their fam-jam moments from the screening.

'Paani' is Priyanka's Marathi production under her banner, Purple Pebble Pictures, in collaboration with Neha Barjatya and Rajshri Entertainment. The film, which marks the directorial debut of Addinath M. Kothare, is set to hit cinemas on October 18, 2024.

'Paani', written by Nitin Dixit, features an ensemble cast including Addinath M Kothare, Rucha Vaidya, Subodh Bhave, Rajit Kapur, Kishor Kadam, Nitin Dixit, Sachin Goswami, Mohanabai, Shripad Joshi, and Vikas Pandurang Patil.

On the personal front, Priyanka and her family members are in a celebratory mood as her brother Siddharth recently got engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya.

On Monday, Priyanka shared pictures from the couple's intimate hastakshar and engagement ceremony. She shared that her brother and Neelam started a new chapter of their lives on their late father's birth anniversary.

