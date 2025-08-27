In pics: Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan celebrate their first Ganesh Chaturthi with son Fatehsinh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 : Celebrities are ringing in Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm and joy and also treating their fans with a glimpse of the celebration. Among them, Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge Khan and former cricketer Zaheer Khan are also celebrating their first Ganesh Chaturthi with their son Fatehsinh Khan.

On Wednesday, the 'Chak De' actress shared pictures of the celebration in a joint post with her husband Zaheer on Instagram.

The family can be seen enjoying the festival with Ganpati and modak.

Baby Fatehsinh wore a white traditional outfit and looked adorable. While Sagarika looked radiant in a mustard floral suit, Zaheer couldn't stop smiling as he posed with his family for the family picture. Their pet dog also made a sweet appearance.

"Ganpati Bappa Morya! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi from us to you," Sagarika captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN2rGh2XpJ5/?img_index=5

Netizens with melted hearts quickly took to the comments section, showering the family with love and blessings.

"Mashaallah Mashaallah Mashaallah," a user wrote.

Another fan commented, "Absolutely gorgeous family."

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan tied the knot in November 2017, with an intimate ceremony marking the beginning of their life together.

This year, their family grew with the arrival of their first child, Fatehsinh Khan, bringing immense joy after eight wonderful years of marriage.

They shared the joyous news in a joint Instagram post, accompanied by adorable pictures of their baby as they held him with love in their arms.

Sagarika is known for films like 'Chak De India', 'Fox' and 'Irada'.

Her better half, Zaheer Khan, is a former Indian pacer who is currently mentoring the Lucknow Super Giants team in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025.

Zaheer Khan made his debut in the ICC Knockout Cup in 2000 and immediately hit the headlines when he yorked Steve Waugh, beating him for pace.

An Indian express-pacer was a once-in-a-blue-moon discovery, and his ability to bowl fast yorkers at the death, move the ball off the deck and in the air, and maintain his pace set him apart from the more metronomic fast bowlers that India was used to.

In his illustrious international career, Zaheer picked up 311 Test wickets in 92 matches and overall 610 scalps in 309 international matches across all formats for Men in Blue.

