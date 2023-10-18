In pics: Sara Ali Khan gives glimpse of her travel diaries from Amsterdam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : Actor Sara Ali Khan, on Wednesday, dropped pictures from her travel diaries to Amsterdam.

Sara shared a couple of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Sell your cleverness and buy bewilderment...because all that you seek is already within you-Rumi"

In the pictures, the 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' actor wore a pink top and blue denims and can be seen enjoying her surroundings.

Sara can be seen relaxing on the banks of a water body in the last picture.

As soon as she dropped the post, netizens bombarded the comment section with heart emojis.

Meanwhile, she was recently seen with Vicky Kaushal in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', which did decent business at the box office.

Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times. She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in her kitty.

A thriller-drama inspired by true events, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter.

This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation.

Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

