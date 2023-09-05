In pics: Shehnaaz Gill shares BTS moments with Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 : Actor Shehnaaz Gill has invited the 'Fitness queen' Shilpa Shetty Kundra on her chat show 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill' and shared some behind-the-scenes moments.

On Tuesday, Shehnaaz took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures with Shilpa where she can be seen enjoying chit-chat with her.

"Had the immense pleasure of having fitness queen and a wonderful human @theshilpashetty on my show! Watch out for this one on #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill soon," she wrote along with the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cwz4GowNkUJ/?img_index=2

Shilpa wore an Indo-western fit with a backless nature-themed top lined with shells with matching yellow wide-leg pants.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz wore blue denim jeans and a pretty printed halter-neck top.

As soon as she shared the post, fans dropped heartfelt comments in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Two beauties in one frame."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz will be seen in 'Thank You For Coming' which marks the directorial debut of Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani in Bollywood.

The makers are all set to unveil the trailer of the film on September 6.

'Thank You For Coming' is headlined by Bhumi. Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor are also in the film.

The movie will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023.

Shehnaaz was last seen with Salman Khan in the film directorial 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', which marked her Hindi film debut. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.

Shilpa, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘Sukhee’ which is all set to hit the theatres on September 22.

The movie marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma

It stars Shilpa Shetty in a never-seen-before avatar along with Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Chaitannya Choudhry and Amit Sadh.

The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta.

Sukhee narrates the story of Sukhpreet ‘Sukhee’ Kalra, a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife and her friends, who go to Delhi to attend their school reunion after 20 years. Sukhee relives the 17-year-old version of herself whilst going through a plethora of experiences and emotions, and making the most difficult transition in her life – from being a wife and a mother, to being a woman again.

Apart from this, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

