In Public Interest: 'Janhit Mein Jaari' to get sequel

Mumbai, June 28 Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer 'Janhit Mein Jaari', which is a story of a young girl selling condoms, is going to have a sequel with another riveting subject issued in public interest as planned by the makers of the film, reveal sources.

Unlike other socially relevant films, this one was headlined by a female star, Nushrratt Bharuccha. The sequel is on the cards headlined by a female star only.

The film was made on a budget of Rs 20 crore including the cost for prints and advertising worldwide, it has already recovered Rs 23 crore in its satellite, digital and music rights. Additionally it received a Rs 2 crore subsidy from the Madhya Pradesh government and close to Rs 4 crore at the box office.

As per sources a south production house has approached Bhanushali Studio Limited for the Tamil, Telugu and Punjabi remake rights of 'Janhit Mein Jaari' with an A-list female star in each language.

The film sparked much-needed conversation around the taboo subject and it would be interesting to see how it's adapted for different regional audiences!

A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav, Rajesh Raghav and Mukesh Gupta, co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta, a Zee Studios release, 'Janhit Mein Jaari' released worldwide in cinemas on June 10.

