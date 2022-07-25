Income Tax department honours Rajinikanth for paying every tax on time

Rajinikanth was honored by the Income tax department for paying the taxes on time, his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth received the award on behalf of her father. Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, was the Chief Guest of the program which took place in Chennai.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth also shared pictures of the event on Twitter and wrote “Proud daughter of a high and prompt taxpayer. Many thanks to the #incometaxdepartment of Tamilnadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on (sic).”

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush just got separated on January 17, 2022. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth also dropped her ex-husband's name from her Instagram handle, previously it was Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, now she changed to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The two got married in 2004 and carried their relationship for 18years. But the ex-couple are still on good terms.



